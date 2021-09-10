checkAd

KKR Agrees to Sell Riata Corporate Park in Austin, Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has agreed to sell Riata Corporate Park (“Riata”) to a global institutional investor in a deal valued at over $300 million. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months.

Riata Corporate Park is an eight building, 688,100 square foot, Class A office campus located in the Austin Technology Corridor in Northwest Austin, Texas. The campus is well located just minutes from The Domain, Austin’s premiere mixed used retail and entertainment hub. The property is 100% leased and occupied by a high-quality tenant group that includes publicly traded companies along with a mix of technology, financial services and healthcare businesses.

Since purchasing Riata in December 2019 through its Americas opportunistic real estate strategy together with Endeavor Real Estate Group (“Endeavor”), KKR has substantially upgraded the property’s fitness center, café, landscaping, outdoor amenities and other features. KKR and Endeavour also completed significant deferred maintenance.

“Our long-term focus on high-quality properties in great locations within attractive growth markets led us to invest in Riata, a tech-focused office campus in one of the country’s most desirable cities,” said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Real Estate Acquisitions. “We are proud of the property and capital improvements delivered under our ownership in what has been a very successful pre-pandemic office investment. Riata, one of three 50-acre office parks in the Northwest next to The Domain, is well positioned to continue benefitting from the net migration to Sunbelt cities as companies seek to deliver great live-work environments for employees.”

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate assets under management to approximately $32 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of June 30, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of approximately 130 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across twelve offices and nine countries.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Institutional Capital Markets Team acted as real estate advisor to KKR.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Agrees to Sell Riata Corporate Park in Austin, Texas KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has agreed to sell Riata Corporate Park (“Riata”) to a global institutional investor in a deal valued at over $300 million. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21KKR Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21KKR Announces $40 Million Investment in Jet Edge International
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Zooplus-Aktie: Schon 140 % plus in diesem Jahr und jetzt besteht die Chance auf noch mehr
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.09.21KKR to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 07.09.2021 - 15.30 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21ROUNDUP: Kampf um Zooplus - Mit KKR taucht weiterer Interessent auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Kreise: Auch KKR erwägt Übernahmeangebot für Zooplus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21KKR Leads Series B Funding Round in Vietnam’s KiotViet
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21KKR Announces First Debt Investment by KKR Real Estate Select Trust
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten