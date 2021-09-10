KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Clover, a new community of single-family homes in the highly desirable Valencia master plan in Valencia, California. The new community is situated in a picturesque setting just off West Magic Mountain Parkway near the Interstate 5 and Highway 126 interchange, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Clover is also adjacent to Six Flags Magic Mountain and minutes to outdoor recreation, including hiking/biking trails and several popular golf courses. Additionally, the new neighborhood is convenient to the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, popular beaches and other attractions.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Clover, a new-home community situated in the highly desirable Valencia master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Valencia master plan is an exciting new dimension to an already thriving community. The planned amenities include commercial space, shops, restaurants, multiple pools, cabanas and lounge areas, and over 30 miles of interconnected trails and multimodal pathways to explore by foot, bike or Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs). Homeowners will also enjoy 10,000 acres of parks and open space and schools in the popular Newhall School District.

The new homes at Clover showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,700 square feet.

“Clover is an exciting addition to the highly desirable Valencia master plan, which will feature many family friendly planned amenities, from open space and parks to pools, cabanas and miles of trails,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura County division. “The new community is also convenient to Interstate 5 and Highway 126 for quick commutes to the area’s major employers. As with other KB Home communities, Clover provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”