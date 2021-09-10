Dalrada Health Expands Operations With Openings of Pala Diagnostics Laboratory and Sòlas Rejuvenation and Wellness Center

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada, states, “As the world health crisis continues, accurate testing, analysis, and reporting is a vital service. Dalrada Health’s Pala Diagnostics certified laboratory is playing an active role with rapid analysis and reporting that is required for businesses, schools, and industries to verify safety protocols.”

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ) (“Dalrada”) would like to update its shareholders and the public that its subsidiary, Dalrada Health, expanded its operations with the opening of two new subsidiaries. Pala Diagnostics, LLC (“Pala Diagnostics”) is a fully operational national laboratory that is processing point-of-care, EUA approved, rapid antigen testing, and lab-based PCR testing for COVID-19. Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness (“Sòlas”) health center provides cutting-edge, life-enhancing techniques and advanced wellness programs.

Pala Diagnostics is a CLIA-certified state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory with mobile concierge services for businesses and institutions to facilitate safer back-to-work and back-to-school protocols. Pala Diagnostics provides full on-site testing services for high-volume settings, rapid results within 24 hours for PCR testing, and a range of life science testing including SARS-CoV-2.

Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness provides science-supported, medically backed services, and creates overall wellness programs that are customized to the unique needs of its clients. Sòlas’ treatment centers provide a dedicated service-focused, health-first approach to customized wellness. Services by Sòlas include a wide range of advanced medical-based practices as well as traditional med spa procedures and specialties including regenerative therapies and cosmetic enhancements.

Dalrada Health focuses on solving health problems around the world and continuously develops evidence-based products and services to address the unmet needs of consumers, businesses, and institutions.

Bonar concludes, “Dalrada Health prioritizes access and availability to affordable alternative healthcare products and services. Added to its portfolio is Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness health center that provides personalized, medically backed services that are based on an individual’s unique biological structure. Sòlas enables the achievement of optimal wellness goals.”

For additional information, visit www.dalradahealth.com.

About Dalrada Health

A wholly owned subsidiary of Dalrada Corporation, Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com.