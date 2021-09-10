checkAd

Dalrada Health Expands Operations With Openings of Pala Diagnostics Laboratory and Sòlas Rejuvenation and Wellness Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 22:27  |  26   |   |   

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO) (“Dalrada”) would like to update its shareholders and the public that its subsidiary, Dalrada Health, expanded its operations with the opening of two new subsidiaries. Pala Diagnostics, LLC (“Pala Diagnostics”) is a fully operational national laboratory that is processing point-of-care, EUA approved, rapid antigen testing, and lab-based PCR testing for COVID-19. Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness (“Sòlas”) health center provides cutting-edge, life-enhancing techniques and advanced wellness programs.

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada, states, “As the world health crisis continues, accurate testing, analysis, and reporting is a vital service. Dalrada Health’s Pala Diagnostics certified laboratory is playing an active role with rapid analysis and reporting that is required for businesses, schools, and industries to verify safety protocols.”

Pala Diagnostics is a CLIA-certified state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory with mobile concierge services for businesses and institutions to facilitate safer back-to-work and back-to-school protocols. Pala Diagnostics provides full on-site testing services for high-volume settings, rapid results within 24 hours for PCR testing, and a range of life science testing including SARS-CoV-2.

Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness provides science-supported, medically backed services, and creates overall wellness programs that are customized to the unique needs of its clients. Sòlas’ treatment centers provide a dedicated service-focused, health-first approach to customized wellness. Services by Sòlas include a wide range of advanced medical-based practices as well as traditional med spa procedures and specialties including regenerative therapies and cosmetic enhancements.

Dalrada Health focuses on solving health problems around the world and continuously develops evidence-based products and services to address the unmet needs of consumers, businesses, and institutions.

Bonar concludes, “Dalrada Health prioritizes access and availability to affordable alternative healthcare products and services. Added to its portfolio is Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness health center that provides personalized, medically backed services that are based on an individual’s unique biological structure. Sòlas enables the achievement of optimal wellness goals.”

For additional information, visit www.dalradahealth.com.

About Dalrada Health

A wholly owned subsidiary of Dalrada Corporation, Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Dalrada Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dalrada Health Expands Operations With Openings of Pala Diagnostics Laboratory and Sòlas Rejuvenation and Wellness Center Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO) (“Dalrada”) would like to update its shareholders and the public that its subsidiary, Dalrada Health, expanded its operations with the opening of two new subsidiaries. Pala Diagnostics, LLC (“Pala Diagnostics”) is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
agilon health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Chevron, Mercuria Announce CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture
Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020