Origin Materials Co-Founder and Co-CEO to Speak at the Wood Mackenzie Americas Chemicals and Polymers Conference

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced that Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell is scheduled to speak at a panel discussion at the Wood Mackenzie Chemicals and Polymers Conference 2021.

The virtual panel entitled "A sustainable present: how are corporate targets and legislation driving change in polymer value chains today?" will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm CDT. As part of the discussion, panelists will tackle such topics as the technologies and sectors experiencing the greatest disruption from the current focus on sustainability, identifying the sustainability levers likely to have the biggest impact in the near term, and mapping the key bottlenecks to increasing the supply of more sustainable polymers.