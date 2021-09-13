checkAd

Origin Materials Co-Founder and Co-CEO to Speak at the Wood Mackenzie Americas Chemicals and Polymers Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced that Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell is scheduled to speak at a panel discussion at the Wood Mackenzie Chemicals and Polymers Conference 2021.

The virtual panel entitled "A sustainable present: how are corporate targets and legislation driving change in polymer value chains today?" will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm CDT. As part of the discussion, panelists will tackle such topics as the technologies and sectors experiencing the greatest disruption from the current focus on sustainability, identifying the sustainability levers likely to have the biggest impact in the near term, and mapping the key bottlenecks to increasing the supply of more sustainable polymers.

Wood Mackenzie is a leading research and consultancy business for the global energy, chemicals, metals and mining industries. Additional information on the conference is available at: https://bit.ly/3kXsHx3

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

Seite 1 von 3
Origin Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Origin Materials Co-Founder and Co-CEO to Speak at the Wood Mackenzie Americas Chemicals and Polymers Conference Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced that Co-Founder and Co-CEO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Masimo Launches Single-patient-use rainbow SuperSensor
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Origin Materials to Participate in the Credit Suisse 34th Annual Basic Materials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Origin Materials to Participate in the Credit Suisse 34th Annual Basic Materials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Origin Materials Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader by Business Intelligence Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Origin Materials to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Sustainability and the Circular Economy Investor Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Origin Materials to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten