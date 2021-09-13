Origin Materials Co-Founder and Co-CEO to Speak at the Wood Mackenzie Americas Chemicals and Polymers Conference
Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced that Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell is scheduled to speak at a panel discussion at the Wood Mackenzie Chemicals and Polymers Conference 2021.
The virtual panel entitled "A sustainable present: how are corporate targets and legislation driving change in polymer value chains today?" will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm CDT. As part of the discussion, panelists will tackle such topics as the technologies and sectors experiencing the greatest disruption from the current focus on sustainability, identifying the sustainability levers likely to have the biggest impact in the near term, and mapping the key bottlenecks to increasing the supply of more sustainable polymers.
Wood Mackenzie is a leading research and consultancy business for the global energy, chemicals, metals and mining industries. Additional information on the conference is available at: https://bit.ly/3kXsHx3
About Origin Materials
Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.
