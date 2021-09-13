checkAd

Europcar Mobility Group  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021

13.09.2021   

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

 

Date

 

Total number of shares(1)

Total number of voting rights

Theoretical(2)

Exercisable(3)

 

August 31, 2021

 

5 015 640 081

5 016 677 391

5 008 078 463

(1)Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.
(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.
(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights.

The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds (1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

***

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Business, Leisure and Local - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses, professionals and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

Wertpapier


