Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 4.0%

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share payable on October 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.08 per share and is a 4.0% increase from the previous annualized dividend level of $2.00 per share.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation, and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

Kilroy is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring, and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of June 30, 2021, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.8% occupied and 93.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 71.9%. In addition, Kilroy had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.9 billion, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 57% leased, which included the June commencement of the KOP 2 project.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Kilroy is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio was 74% LEED certified, 42% Fitwel certified, the highest of any non-government organization, and 72% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified as of June 30, 2021.

The company has been recognized by GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, as the listed sustainability leader in the Americas for six of the last seven years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for six consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for eight years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past six years.