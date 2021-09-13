JBG SMITH Announces Carbon Neutrality Across Its Operating Portfolio

JBG SMITH, (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced it has achieved carbon neutrality across its entire 16.1 million square foot operating portfolio. Building on this accomplishment, JBG SMITH intends for its properties to maintain carbon neutral operations annually, allowing the company to reduce its environmental footprint while also supporting the development of renewable energy technologies that prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere.

“Achieving carbon neutrality across our operating portfolio provides JBG SMITH with a strong and compelling competitive advantage. Our office, residential, and retail customers increasingly demand this from their real estate space and service partners and our investors expect that we are doing all that we can to address this looming and critical threat,” said Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG SMITH. “Our collective actions over the next decade are essential in offsetting the current carbon emission trajectory and, through sustainable best practices, JBG SMITH remains committed to positively impacting the communities we serve at every level.”