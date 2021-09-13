JBG SMITH Announces Carbon Neutrality Across Its Operating Portfolio
JBG SMITH, (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced it has achieved carbon neutrality across its entire 16.1 million square foot operating portfolio. Building on this accomplishment, JBG SMITH intends for its properties to maintain carbon neutral operations annually, allowing the company to reduce its environmental footprint while also supporting the development of renewable energy technologies that prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere.
“Achieving carbon neutrality across our operating portfolio provides JBG SMITH with a strong and compelling competitive advantage. Our office, residential, and retail customers increasingly demand this from their real estate space and service partners and our investors expect that we are doing all that we can to address this looming and critical threat,” said Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG SMITH. “Our collective actions over the next decade are essential in offsetting the current carbon emission trajectory and, through sustainable best practices, JBG SMITH remains committed to positively impacting the communities we serve at every level.”
To establish carbon neutral operations, JBG SMITH purchased verified carbon offsets for scope one carbon emissions and renewable energy credits (RECs) for scope two electrical consumption. JBG SMITH’s planned next step toward long-term sustainability includes the development of an offsite renewable energy strategy, which is expected to replace a significant portion of annual REC purchases and bring additional renewables to the national electrical grid.
To maintain carbon neutrality, JBG SMITH plans to:
- Drive down energy consumption across its existing portfolio
- Reduce anticipated energy consumption and embodied carbon for its development pipeline
- Deploy onsite solar where most impactful
- Explore offsite solar opportunities and bring additional renewables to the national electrical grid
- Address the remainder of carbon emissions with verified carbon offsets and renewable energy credits (RECs)
“The implementation of decarbonization strategies that address real, permanent business change and future innovation is critical to maintaining a carbon neutral portfolio,” said Kim Pexton, Vice President of Sustainability at JBG SMITH. “We view the purchase of RECs and verified carbon offsets for scope one and two as an immediate action we can take as we develop and implement a more robust strategy to ensure compatibility with a net zero economy.”
