checkAd

DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 00:23  |  37   |   |   

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) President and CEO Mike Salvino and members of the DXC leadership team today rang the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell to celebrate DXC’s new brand which stands for delivering excellence for its customers and colleagues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005885/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

NYSE Closing Bell photo and video

DXC leaders who participated in today’s NYSE Closing Bell (see accompanying photo) are: (Front row, left to right) Bill Deckelman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel; Jim Brady, President, Americas; Brenda Tsai, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; Ken Sharp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mike Salvino, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mary Finch, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Vinod Bagal, Executive Vice President, Global Delivery; Jamie Musson, Director Finance-Process and Controls. (Back row, left to right) Tim Weir, Vice President, Global Asset Protection; Mike McDaniel, President, Modern Workplace; Chris Voci, Senior Vice President Finance; Zafar Hasan, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Legal, Board Secretary; NYSE Closing Bell host; Tom Pettit, President, Americas; John Sweeney, Vice President Investor Relations.

For additional photos and video, go to: https://www.nyse.com/bell/calendar.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Source: DXC Technology
Category: Investor Relations

DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) President and CEO Mike Salvino and members of the DXC leadership team today rang the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell to celebrate DXC’s new brand which stands for delivering excellence for its customers and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21DXC Technology to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21DXC Technology gibt Preisgestaltung des Angebots von Senior Notes bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DXC Technology to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DXC Technology gibt Preisgestaltung für Angebot von Senior Notes bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Mosaic Insurance und DXC Technology starten innovative Technologieplattform für Spezialversicherungen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DXC Technology Names Chris Drumgoole Its Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology Launch Innovative Technology Platform for Specialty Insurance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten