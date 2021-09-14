checkAd

Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest, Most Affordable, Sustainable Wireless Gaming Headset Yet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 09:01  |  11   |   |   

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, unveiled today delivers on all fronts -- comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun color options, multi-platform support, and more, all for the jaw dropping price of $79.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005167/en/

Logitech G set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra-lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, unveiled today, delivers on all fronts -- comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun color options, multi-platform support, and more, all for the jaw dropping price of $79.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Logitech G set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra-lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, unveiled today, delivers on all fronts -- comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun color options, multi-platform support, and more, all for the jaw dropping price of $79.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Consumers, particularly young gamers, care deeply about the planet and the effects of climate change, as well as the price, functionality and feature set of their products,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “We’ve engineered the G435 with intention -- to build our lightest, most affordable, sustainable gaming headset for these users, while not compromising on style, versatility and advanced features, like beam-forming mics and multiplatform support.”

Weighing in at only 5.8 oz (165 grams), G435 is ultra lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. G435 fits a wide range of people, but it's design has been optimized for small to medium head sizes. It also features an optional volume limiter.

G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset we have produced to date. It’s certified CarbonNeutral, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gives you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects to your PC or Playstation via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth support enables you to connect to your mobile device and play games or listen to music.

Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beamforming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like you’re in the same room as your friends.

The new G435 wireless headset comes in three color variations, Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The G435 also includes little touches like left and right braille indicators on the headset to make it easy for those with visual impairments to know which side is which.

Pricing and Availability

Available in September 2021, the Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $79.99 USD MSRP. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Logitech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion:   Logitech Is Raising the Bar for the Video Conferencing Industry
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest, Most Affordable, Sustainable Wireless Gaming Headset Yet Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Logitech Commits to Remove More Carbon Than It Creates With a Climate Positive Approach
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Logitech​ ​Shareholders​ ​Approve​ ​Proposals,​ ​Including​ ​Increased Dividend,​ At ​Annual​ ​General​ ​Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Logitech and Billboard Debut Song Breaker Chart, the First Ever Creator-Centered Music Chart
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ASTRO Gaming Partners With Timbuk2; Reveals New Bag Collection Designed for Gamers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten