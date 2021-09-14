Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest, Most Affordable, Sustainable Wireless Gaming Headset Yet

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset , unveiled today delivers on all fronts -- comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun color options, multi-platform support, and more, all for the jaw dropping price of $79.99.

“Consumers, particularly young gamers, care deeply about the planet and the effects of climate change, as well as the price, functionality and feature set of their products,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “We’ve engineered the G435 with intention -- to build our lightest, most affordable, sustainable gaming headset for these users, while not compromising on style, versatility and advanced features, like beam-forming mics and multiplatform support.”

Weighing in at only 5.8 oz (165 grams), G435 is ultra lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. G435 fits a wide range of people, but it's design has been optimized for small to medium head sizes. It also features an optional volume limiter.

G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset we have produced to date. It’s certified CarbonNeutral, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gives you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects to your PC or Playstation via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth support enables you to connect to your mobile device and play games or listen to music.

Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beamforming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like you’re in the same room as your friends.

The new G435 wireless headset comes in three color variations, Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The G435 also includes little touches like left and right braille indicators on the headset to make it easy for those with visual impairments to know which side is which.

Pricing and Availability

Available in September 2021, the Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $79.99 USD MSRP. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

