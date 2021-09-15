checkAd

Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

15.09.2021   

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) (“Carlisle”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.55% senior notes due September 1, 2023, but callable starting September 1, 2022, and $550 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.20% senior notes due March 1, 2032 (collectively, the “Notes”). Carlisle expects the offering to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Carlisle intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $650 million of outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, which it incurred to fund a portion of the consideration paid in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Henry Company and pay acquisition-related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes. No offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The offering was made under an automatic shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020. The offering of the Notes may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its Construction Materials (CCM) business and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers across the planet through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower GHG emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and generated $4.0 billion in revenues in 2020.

Wertpapier


