Semtech Announces BlueRiver AV Manager Bringing SDVoE Solutions to Market Faster

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of the BlueRiver AV Manager, an open and free software tool that enables Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) equipment makers to develop SDVoE solutions much faster to market. The software features a simple and intuitive interface with a comprehensive set of common AV management tools for the end user, featuring easy reskinning and language translation, full access to source code to further customize and redistribute, and is compatible with any SDVoE endpoint or edge device with a BlueRiver chipset within. The BlueRiver AV Manager makes it easier for SDVoE equipment makers to develop new products utilizing the BlueRiver platform, the only technology that can combine all the capabilities needed for an AV distribution or processing application environment onto a single chip with a software defined Application Programming Interface (API).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005060/en/

Endorsed by the SDVoE Alliance, open and free software tool provides equipment makers access to application software to promote and demo their new products (Photo: Business Wire)

“The launch of the BlueRiver AV Manager is Semtech’s free offering to any Pro AV business that wants to kick-start their own SDVoE product,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “We strongly urge all SDVoE equipment makers to take advantage of all the free features and capabilities of the solution and continue to develop an ecosystem that furthers SDVoE technology.”

The BlueRiver AV Manager is a white label application and consists of an installer and source repository. With the installer, anyone can install the software (even those with no or little software experience) and rebrand or translate the software after installation. The source repository is for anyone who wants to either further customize or redistribute the app with their own branding. When utilizing the BlueRiver AV Manager, equipment makers can now have access to software to promote and demonstrate their new product to their downstream sales channel.

