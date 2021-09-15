checkAd

MGE Energy Issues September 2021 'Interim Report'

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 16:34  |  24   |   |   

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights second-quarter earnings in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

- MGE hosts groundbreaking ceremony for large solar project

- O’Brien Solar Fields welcomes customers

- Former Madison police chief appointed to Boards of Directors

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.

