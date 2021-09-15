News Corp to Participate in Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The session will begin at 3:45pm EDT.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.