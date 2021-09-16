checkAd

Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, and PragmatIC Semiconductor, a world leader in flexible electronics, have entered into non-binding Technology Partnership and Supply Agreement, for a period of 3 years for services and deliverables of up to 2 Million U.S. dollars, focused on fully integrated flexible display modules.

Application example of Ynvisible display module with integrated PragmatIC flexible integrated circuit (Photo: Business Wire)

Many applications in growing markets such as smart packaging and healthcare require a display, for example to provide assurance that the item was transported correctly, or to guarantee authenticity, or simply to provide a read-out of critical data. Traditional displays are inherently expensive, rigid and relatively bulky, which means that they are not suitable for packaging or printed media, or for embedding into mass market devices. Ynvisible’s printed electrochromic technology is ideal for these applications, enabling sustainable ultra-low-power displays in novel thin and flexible form factors.

But the display itself is only part of the puzzle – a driver circuit is also required to determine the behaviour of the display. Until now, this has required a separate silicon integrated circuit (or chip), which is not only cumbersome and expensive but also detracts from the form-factor benefits of a thin and flexible display. Now, Ynvisible will employ a thin and flexible integrated circuit (FlexIC) from PragmatIC Semiconductor, embedded within the printed display to deliver a complete module.

The two companies also see strong synergies in their vision of enabling innovators to create optimised custom designs in a fraction of the time and cost required using traditional electronics. Under the recently signed agreement, PragmatIC will develop and supply a range of FlexICs that Ynvisible will integrate into both standard and customer-bespoke display modules.

“By integrating flexible integrated circuits we can now dramatically enhance the product solutions we offer our customers,” said Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible. “We look forward to working with PragmatIC to deliver a range of flexible display modules that can offer easy integration with enhanced functionality across our verticals of supply chain, play and packaging and medical devices.”

