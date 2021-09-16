New Data Demonstrate Trodelvy Survival Benefit in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Patients Regardless of Initial HR/HER2 Status

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. In a retrospective subgroup analysis, Trodelvy improved progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and objective response rate (ORR) compared with chemotherapy chosen by the patients’ physicians in patients who were not initially diagnosed with TNBC. The results were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from September 16-21, 2021 (Poster #258P).

“In the metastatic stage of breast cancer, it is not uncommon for people to change from one subtype to another,” said Javier Cortés, MD, Head of the International Breast Cancer Center (IBCC), Madrid and Barcelona, Spain. “Roughly one-third of patients with TNBC in the ASCENT study were not originally diagnosed with TNBC, and they still experienced a survival benefit with Trodelvy compared with chemotherapy. For treating physicians, this reinforces Trodelvy’s efficacy in more complex patients.”

This analysis included 146 chemotherapy-eligible brain metastasis-negative patients with an original breast cancer diagnosis that was not TNBC, of which 70 received Trodelvy and 76 received physician’s choice of chemotherapy. Among these patients, Trodelvy improved median PFS compared with chemotherapy (4.6 months vs. 2.3 months; HR: 0.48; P=0.0004), median OS (12.4 months vs. 6.7 months; HR: 0.44; P<0.0001) and ORR (31% vs. 4%). Outcomes were similar to those of the overall ASCENT trial population.

The safety profile of Trodelvy in this subgroup was consistent with prior reports from the ASCENT study. Key treatment-related grade ≥3 adverse events for Trodelvy compared to chemotherapy were neutropenia (59% vs. 40%), leukopenia (12% vs. 9%), anemia (8% vs. 7%) and diarrhea (7% vs. 0%). There were no treatment-related deaths with Trodelvy. The Trodelvy U.S. Prescribing Information has a BOXED WARNING for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea; see below for Important Safety Information.