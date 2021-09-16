checkAd

Robotic Assistance Devices Updates Business Description and Details

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:19  |  41   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has updated its business description and quantified various details about its client base and number of units deployed in the field.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005506/en/

AITX and RAD CEO Steve Reinharz shown with the company's 100th ROSA shipment earlier in the month. (Photo: Business Wire)

“To support our corporate policy of being 100% transparent, and to dismiss any false information or rumors, it’s important that we establish the health and metrics of RAD Inc., AITX’s primary operating subsidiary,” commented Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “I’m pleased to update the record with organization size, number of customers, number of deployments and other metrics we use to measure our trajectory.”

Presently, RAD has 65 employees assigned to seven departments (sales, marketing, hardware development, software development, production, client services, and administration) and expects to continue to add qualified, motivated talent to these teams. All administration, production and some research and development staff are located at the Ferndale, Michigan facility (called the RAD Excellence Center, aka the REX). The majority of the company’s research and development staff are located in the Ontario, Canada research center with additional developers in Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. American team members are based in California, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Arizona and New Jersey.

The company reports that as of September 10, 2021, 139 units are deployed in the USA and Europe, with an additional 64 units on backorder, in production or awaiting shipment. “With more than 200 units either deployed or about to be deployed, that’s a tremendous increase of 576% from where we were at this same time in 2020,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD.

Regarding the company’s customer base, RAD has 30 paying customers that represent 39 distinct end users. Three of RAD’s end user clients are Top 25 Global corporations, ranked by revenue. One of these three prominent companies has completed several reorders, with one recent reorder that has yet to be fulfilled. A total of ten paying clients have expanded their deployments with at least one reorder over the past 12 months. “Our future growth will come from a relentless pursuit of great clients, and expanding that business as we have through end-users that reorder RAD devices,” Reinharz added. “I’m pleased with the number of clients expanding their systems and excited for all the potential expansion we are working towards.”

Robotic Assistance Devices Updates Business Description and Details

