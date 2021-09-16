checkAd

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 17:00  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
​​​​​​​EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update

16.09.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroMetal"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

The Company continues to develop its unique, cost-effective, and patented precious metal extraction and recovery processes for use in the mining and recycling industries. The closed-loop process effectively dissolves the contained precious metals into solution using EnviroMetal's eco-friendly, sustainable lixiviant or reagent. The precious metals are then recovered from the solution using conventional technologies.

EnviroMetal's closed-loop process also includes a proprietary electrochemical water treatment process that recovers the residual reagent chemicals from process residues and rinse water. This ability to recover and reuse reagents results in a comparatively high-recovery, low-cost, low-emission alternative to the cyanide and smelting processes commonly used today.

Gold Concentrate Process Technologies

Since 2019 the Company has recovered over 900 ounces of gold from a variety of gold concentrates using its proprietary process. On September 10th the Company completed the construction of a second-generation, 1,000 liter capacity pilot-scale processing plant for gold ores and concentrates which now incorporates EnviroMetal's patented electrochemical regeneration technology. This proprietary technology significantly lowers the chemical/reagent costs and results in the most cost-effective, eco-friendly and sustainable gold recovery process in the industry.

The Company has initiated an aggressive marketing campaign to introduce its breakthrough technology to the global gold mining sector. This focussed campaign has already generated numerous, progressive discussions with gold mining companies and concentrate brokers, resulting in several lab-scale and pilot-scale tests. These tests have consistently confirmed the high recovery and positive economics of the EnviroMetal process.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update DGAP-News: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ​​​​​​​EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update 16.09.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EnviroMetal Technologies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker im zweiten Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr - Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG emittiert ersten Green Bond in Höhe von 400 Mio. Euro - weiterer Baustein zur ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement