DGAP-News: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ​​​​​​​EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update 16.09.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroMetal"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

The Company continues to develop its unique, cost-effective, and patented precious metal extraction and recovery processes for use in the mining and recycling industries. The closed-loop process effectively dissolves the contained precious metals into solution using EnviroMetal's eco-friendly, sustainable lixiviant or reagent. The precious metals are then recovered from the solution using conventional technologies.

EnviroMetal's closed-loop process also includes a proprietary electrochemical water treatment process that recovers the residual reagent chemicals from process residues and rinse water. This ability to recover and reuse reagents results in a comparatively high-recovery, low-cost, low-emission alternative to the cyanide and smelting processes commonly used today.

Gold Concentrate Process Technologies

Since 2019 the Company has recovered over 900 ounces of gold from a variety of gold concentrates using its proprietary process. On September 10th the Company completed the construction of a second-generation, 1,000 liter capacity pilot-scale processing plant for gold ores and concentrates which now incorporates EnviroMetal's patented electrochemical regeneration technology. This proprietary technology significantly lowers the chemical/reagent costs and results in the most cost-effective, eco-friendly and sustainable gold recovery process in the industry.

The Company has initiated an aggressive marketing campaign to introduce its breakthrough technology to the global gold mining sector. This focussed campaign has already generated numerous, progressive discussions with gold mining companies and concentrate brokers, resulting in several lab-scale and pilot-scale tests. These tests have consistently confirmed the high recovery and positive economics of the EnviroMetal process.