Median Technologies Has Been Confirmed as a Preferred Vendor by one of the Top 3 Pharmaceutical Companies in the World, and Selected to Implement Their Clinical Trial Imaging Strategy on Some Key Oncology Indications

The goal for this large pharmaceutical company is to improve operational execution, garnering faster results with a leaner methodology. Median will deliver imaging services for a portion of the client’s oncology Phase III trials.

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (ALMDT:PA) announced today that the company has been confirmed as a preferred vendor by one of the Top 3 pharmaceutical companies in the world and selected to implement their clinical trial imaging strategy on some key oncology indications. As part of the confidentiality agreement, Median Technologies cannot disclose the name of the client nor the terms of the agreement.

The award came after an intensive bidding process and the renegotiation of the terms of the MSA with this client who has one of the largest pipelines in oncology. It is a recognition of Median’s performance, quality, and competitiveness for imaging services.

“We started to develop a relationship with this major pharmaceutical company several years ago, adapting our imaging workflow and technology to their specific needs while satisfying stringent processes to meet their quality standards. We are very pleased with this demonstration of trust, that takes our relationship to an entirely different level”, highlights Nicolas Dano, COO of the iCRO Business Unit at Median. “This partnership will contribute to sustain our future bookings and revenue growth, and we plan to replicate similar deals with other pharmaceutical companies”, he adds.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with this major pharma client and to contribute, more than ever, to the industry effort to develop new oncology drugs that will save patients’ lives. An important differentiating factor was also our clinical, scientific, and artificial intelligence expertise”, adds Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies.

