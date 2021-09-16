checkAd

Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab Expanded by the FDA to Include Post-Exposure Prophylaxis for the Prevention of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 22:15  |  24   |   |   

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg administered with etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg to include post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection or symptomatic COVID-19. The neutralizing antibodies, which were authorized together by the FDA in February 2021 to treat early COVID-19 infection, can now also be used together to treat high-risk individuals 12 years of age and older who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or are not expected to mount an adequate immune response to complete vaccination, and have been exposed to someone infected with SARS-CoV-2 or who are at high risk of exposure in an institutional setting, including a nursing home or prison.

“The expanded use authorization for bamlanivimab together with etesevimab provides a way to protect the significant number of people who, because of their situational exposure risk or medical condition, remain vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. “More than 535,000 patients have been treated with bamlanivimab alone or together with etesevimab, potentially keeping more than 25,000 patients out of the hospital and saving more than 10,000 lives. With this expanded authorization, these antibodies, which have been shown to be effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, can now be used to protect some of the most at-risk people exposed to the virus.”

The expanded EUA is based on data from the Phase 3 BLAZE-2 trial that showed bamlanivimab prevented COVID-19 in nursing homes, reducing the risk of contracting the disease by up to 80 percent in nursing home residents and up to 57 percent among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Eli Lilly and Company’s (Lilly) study was conducted in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN).

Pseudovirus and authentic virus studies demonstrate that bamlanivimab and etesevimab together retain neutralization activity against the Alpha and Delta variants. On September 2nd, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), alongside the FDA, resumed the shipment and distribution of bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together.

Seite 1 von 3


AbCellera Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: AbCellera - ein neuer Star am Biotec Himmel ??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab Expanded by the FDA to Include Post-Exposure Prophylaxis for the Prevention of COVID-19 AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg administered with etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg to include post-exposure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
Vicarious Surgical Business Combination Approved; Stock to Begin Trading on the New York Stock ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of ...
WATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for the commercialization of ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21AbCellera Announces Collaboration with Moderna to Discover Therapeutic Antibodies for mRNA Medicines
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21AbCellera Acquires TetraGenetics, Enhancing Capabilities to Generate Antibodies Against High-Value Targets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21AbCellera to Present Virtually at the BofA Securities – Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten