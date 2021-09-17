Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 17.09.2021, 06:05 | 59 | 0 |
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF |
FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its Skaergaard Project (“Skaergaard”) in Greenland with all planned
drill hole depths covering an area of approximately 10 km² within the 7.5 km (east-west) by 11 km (north-south) Skaergaard intrusion, including key new target zones in the northern part of the
Project.
Highlights
- A total of 32 diamond drill holes (8,195 m) were completed in several key target areas in the northern part of Skaergaard. These target areas were discussed in the Company’s August 26, 2021 news release.
- Approximately 240 m of channel samples were also collected from four separate areas where mineralization outcrops at surface in the northern part of the deposit.
- The combination of diamond drilling and channel sampling resulted in 8,435 m being completed and approximately 11,600 core and channel samples being collected for gold, palladium, platinum, and secondary element assay testing. Beneficial erosion since previous drilling campaigns were undertaken has resulted in considerably reduced overburden to the mineralized zones in some areas.
- The new drilling aimed to uplift and expand the existing mineral resource in the four main mineralized horizons at Skaergaard (H5, H3L1, H3, and H0) and verify the potential for vanadium, titanium, iron, gallium, and other secondary elements in the intermediate mineralized levels.
- This drilling program was also designed to test the bulk tonnage and open-cut potential in certain areas in the northern part of Skaergaard, where part of the mineralization is laterally exposed by erosion, since the initial discovery of the deposit.
- All planned drill hole depths were determined in advance by correlating light-coloured marker horizons present within the deposit with historical grades to model the four mineralized horizons in 3D using Leapfrog Geo. The Company is pleased to report that all planned drill hole depths were reached during the Phase 1 drilling program and intercepted mineralized horizons were sampled in full for assay testing.
- The SLR Consulting Ltd. (“SLR”) Qualified Persons (QP’s) also completed their personal inspection (site visit) of the Skaergaard Project the week of August 23rd. The SLR Qualified Persons were of the opinion that drilling, logging, core/channel sampling, and data management were all in accordance with mining industry standards and CIM best practice guidelines.
- The Skaergaard core and channel samples will shortly be sent to ALS Global’s laboratory in Loughrea, County Galway, Ireland for assay testing. Initial results are estimated to be released in late October, pending confirmation of exact timing by the laboratory.
Tony Williams, Chairman and CEO of Major Precious Metals commented, “We are very pleased to have successfully completed this phase of the evaluation at Skaergaard.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0