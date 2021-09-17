checkAd

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Czech parliament votes to reduce support for solar power

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2021, 06:55  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Market Report
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Czech parliament votes to reduce support for solar power

17.09.2021 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Czech parliament votes to reduce support for solar power

- Solar levy on revenues generated by solar power producers to increase by 10 percentage points from 2022

- Additional reduction in support possible, based on IRR of Czech solar parks

- For 2022, impact of solar levy is expected to be mostly offset by higher direct sales prices

- Amendment affects all Czech solar parks of the Group with a total installed capacity of 7.5 MW


Gruenwald, September 17, 2021 - On Tuesday, the Czech parliament resolved to amend the law on supported energy sources, negatively affecting the four solar parks of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Group") in the Czech Republic.

The amendment provides for an additional solar levy of 10% that will apply directly to the "Green Bonus" or feed-in tariff of the Group's Czech solar plants from 2022 onwards. For the year 2022, it is however expected, that the effect of the increased solar levy on the Group's revenues in the Czech Republic will largely be offset by the effect of elevated electricity prices on the market-linked direct sales component of the "Green Bonus" support scheme, which consists of a feed-in premium and direct sales. The level of remuneration for the direct sales component is determined annually for the following year by entering into a power purchasing agreement. For 2022, the Group secured a direct sales price that is about twice as high as in 2021 and thus compensates for most of the expected reduction in revenues caused by the increased solar levy.

The amendment also defines a target internal rate of return ("IRR") of 8.4% to 10.6% over the lifetime of renewable energy plants. This range is more favorable for solar power producers than interim proposals with an IRR of 6.4%, which the Company had previously reported on. The new government (elections will take place later this year) will decide which IRR to assign to the respective renewable energy source and sector. Where sectors are believed to exceed the assigned IRR, the support measures may be reduced accordingly. To determine the average IRR currently achieved by different renewable energy sectors, the government is conducting a survey on the IRR in the different renewable energy sectors, the results of which have not yet been published. Based on this survey, the government will decide if and by how much the support should be reduced. It is therefore currently not yet possible to assess the possible impact of the IRR limitation on the Group's Czech portfolio. Industry experts expect that a potential reduction of government support would not take effect before 2023, but the amendment also allows for a reduction during the year 2022.

Seite 1 von 3
Pacifico Renewables Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Czech parliament votes to reduce support for solar power DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Market Report Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Czech parliament votes to reduce support for solar power 17.09.2021 / 06:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG hebt EBITDA-Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Umzug in das hochmoderne Logistikzentrum abgeschlossen.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:55 UhrDGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Tschechisches Parlament stimmt für Kürzung der Solarstromförderung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Pacifico Renewables Yield: „Bestandsportfolio bereits in diesem frühen Stadium profitabel”
4investors | Kommentare
07.09.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG generates positive consolidated net income in the first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG erzielt positives Halbjahresergebnis
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG initiates research coverage
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking nimmt Research Coverage auf
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Hauptversammlung 2021 schafft Grundlage für flexible Wachstumsfinanzierung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Annual general meeting 2021 lays foundations for flexible growth financing
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten