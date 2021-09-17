checkAd

Allego to Begin Installation of Over 250 Charging Stations Across France

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, and GreenYellow, an expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, today announced the commissioning of the first terminals in a major network of fast (DC) and ultra-fast charging stations (HPC) for electric vehicles across France. Allego is a subsidiary of Meridiam, a global investor and asset manager specialized in developing, financing and managing long-term public infrastructure projects, and recently announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQ). GreenYellow is a subsidiary of Casino Group (OTCMKTS:CGUSY), a leader in the global food retail market.

This partnership provides consumers access to infrastructure that will help meet the growing demand for electric mobility. The project will install over 250 charging stations in France, across 36 Casino Group hypermarket sites located on high-density roads, motorways, and in active shopping areas.

Currently, 36 charging stations – including 16 ultra-fast charging and ten fast charging – are already installed and operating at five sites in France (Géant hypermarkets in Toulouse Fenouillet, Saint-Etienne Monthieu, Saint-Louis, Montpellier, Aix en Provence). By the end of 2021, 74 additional charging stations, currently under construction at nine sites, are expected to become operational, including 26 ultra-fast charging stations and 20 fast charging stations. The remaining 140 charging stations are expected to be installed in 2022.

Allego is responsible for the installation, operation, marketing and maintenance of the sites. GreenYellow is providing the 100% green electricity for the charging stations and Casino is providing the spaces as part of its asset monetization strategy.

The charging stations are expected to be open 24/7 and will provide a variety of charging speeds with different equipment to cater to each customer’s needs, including accelerated charging, fast charging, and ultra-fast charging. The new-generation ultra-fast charging stations should enable an electric vehicle to travel 300km on a single charge of as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

Strong commitment from partners to promote electric mobility

This network is part of GreenYellow’s plan to install 1,500 charging stations by the end of 2022, as part of its “100,000 charging stations” pledge last October. These charging stations will equip Casino Group's stores, within the framework of the current partnership, as well as the sites of other retailers, companies, and local authorities, as part of the creation of a large network across France to facilitate electric vehicle charging access to the greatest number of customers. In 2020, GreenYellow installed 130 charging stations for its customers and is expected to roll out more than 100 in 2021.

Seite 1 von 5
Spartan Acquisition III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allego to Begin Installation of Over 250 Charging Stations Across France Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, and GreenYellow, an expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
GE Renewable Energy, Fraunhofer IGCV, and voxeljet AG Plan to Develop World’s Largest Sand Binder ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Allego, a Leading pan-European EV Charging company, to Present at Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainability Mobility Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten