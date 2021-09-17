Allego to Begin Installation of Over 250 Charging Stations Across France

This partnership provides consumers access to infrastructure that will help meet the growing demand for electric mobility. The project will install over 250 charging stations in France, across 36 Casino Group hypermarket sites located on high-density roads, motorways, and in active shopping areas.

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, and GreenYellow, an expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, today announced the commissioning of the first terminals in a major network of fast (DC) and ultra-fast charging stations (HPC) for electric vehicles across France. Allego is a subsidiary of Meridiam, a global investor and asset manager specialized in developing, financing and managing long-term public infrastructure projects, and recently announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQ). GreenYellow is a subsidiary of Casino Group (OTCMKTS:CGUSY), a leader in the global food retail market.

Currently, 36 charging stations – including 16 ultra-fast charging and ten fast charging – are already installed and operating at five sites in France (Géant hypermarkets in Toulouse Fenouillet, Saint-Etienne Monthieu, Saint-Louis, Montpellier, Aix en Provence). By the end of 2021, 74 additional charging stations, currently under construction at nine sites, are expected to become operational, including 26 ultra-fast charging stations and 20 fast charging stations. The remaining 140 charging stations are expected to be installed in 2022.

Allego is responsible for the installation, operation, marketing and maintenance of the sites. GreenYellow is providing the 100% green electricity for the charging stations and Casino is providing the spaces as part of its asset monetization strategy.

The charging stations are expected to be open 24/7 and will provide a variety of charging speeds with different equipment to cater to each customer’s needs, including accelerated charging, fast charging, and ultra-fast charging. The new-generation ultra-fast charging stations should enable an electric vehicle to travel 300km on a single charge of as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

Strong commitment from partners to promote electric mobility

This network is part of GreenYellow’s plan to install 1,500 charging stations by the end of 2022, as part of its “100,000 charging stations” pledge last October. These charging stations will equip Casino Group's stores, within the framework of the current partnership, as well as the sites of other retailers, companies, and local authorities, as part of the creation of a large network across France to facilitate electric vehicle charging access to the greatest number of customers. In 2020, GreenYellow installed 130 charging stations for its customers and is expected to roll out more than 100 in 2021.