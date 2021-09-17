Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that ReVamp, an upcoming multiplayer social deception game, will launch soon in select markets exclusively for Snapchat. The vampire-themed game will be the first social deception title on Snapchat, giving Snapchatters their first chance to sink their teeth into this popular genre.

Zynga Announces ReVamp, the First Multiplayer Social Deception Game For Snapchat (Graphic: Business Wire)

ReVamp is a real-time multiplayer imposter game where players aim to reveal who the vampire player is among their group of friends while they renovate the rooms of an old mansion. In the game, human players must complete renovation tasks, such as demolition and building, to improve their chances of survival while identifying and defeating the vampire during the voting phase. Vampire players must avoid suspicion while picking off human players by completing a list of fake tasks throughout the mansion.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Snap to create fun new snackable games that fit seamlessly with their platform’s highly social mechanics," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "ReVamp reimagines the social deception game genre for Snapchat’s human and vampire players of all skill levels."

“Zynga was one of the first developers to launch a title on Snapchat. Since our partnership began, we’ve been impressed by how their development teams work to define the social gaming space as well as bring fun new game concepts and content creation to our community,” said Pany Haritatos, Snap’s Head of Snap Games. “As our games platform continues to grow, titles like ReVamp highlight the platform’s evolution and potential.”

ReVamp is Zynga’s third game to be released exclusively for Snapchat, following Zynga and Snap’s multi-game partnership announcement in June 2020. Zynga has been an original partner for Snapchat since the launch of the Snap Games platform, previously releasing Bumped Out and Tiny Royale for exclusive play on the platform.

Players can visit www.zynga.com for further updates on ReVamp. Snap Games is designed for mobile gameplay between friends and built on the powerful PlayCanvas game engine. The platform, which launched in April 2019, features a curated selection of original and third-party titles.

