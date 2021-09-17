U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the Sidoti 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.