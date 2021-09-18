SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Annual Meeting of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) will be held online and in-person from 25th to 29th September 2021. In this meeting, Henlius will release 4 study results of 2 products to be commercialized, the novel anti-PD-1 mAb serplulimab and the bevacizumab biosimilar HLX04. The study results will all be reported in oral presentations.

Serplulimab injection is an innovative anti-PD-1 mAb independently developed by Henlius. In April, the New Drug Application (NDA) of serplulimab injection for the treatment of microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) solid tumours was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and granted priority review, which is expected to be approved in the first half of 2022. With the "Combo+Global" strategy, serplulimab has been approved for clinical trials in China, the United States, the European Union, as well as other countries and regions. To evaluate the safety and efficacy of serplulimab, Henlius has conducted 10 immuno-oncology therapy clinical studies covering cancers with high incidence rates, including lung cancer, esophageal cancer, hepatocellular cancer, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, etc. Up to date, about 2300 patients have been enrolled worldwide, proving that the quality of serplulimab has built trust in foreign markets. Clinical data of 3 serplulimab indications will be presented in the meeting, including MSI-H solid tumours, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), cervical cancer (CC). And the phase 2 clinical study for advanced HCC has been selected for the Innovation Session due to its excellent results.