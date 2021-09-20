checkAd

BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

20.09.2021   

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 1, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker 		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.044
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.040
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.147
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.072
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.102
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.124
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.145
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.151
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.125
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.591
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.590
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.151
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.173
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.177
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.173
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.052
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.041
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.052
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.096
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.124
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.055
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.062
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.049
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.226
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.244
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.097
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.087
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.267
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.195
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.064
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.064
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.076
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.037
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.099
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.078
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.142
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.066
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.147
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.105
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.153
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.221
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.206
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.107
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.004
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.104
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.082
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.048
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.026
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.075
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.061
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.069
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.060
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.071
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.206
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.042
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.099
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.106
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.078
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.005
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.157
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.124
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.209
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.041
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.057
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.051
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.042
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.042
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.080
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.043
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.034
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.030
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.159
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.237
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.299
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.236
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.067
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.080
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.108
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.094
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.087
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.069
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.092

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.03 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar 
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com





