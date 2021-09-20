checkAd

NextGen Healthcare Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:40  |  28   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today stated that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the grant of inducement awards to David Sides, in connection with his appointment as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective on September 22, 2021. In connection with his appointment as the Company’s Chief Growth and Strategy Officer effective on July 1, 2021, Srinivas Velamoor will be granted an inducement award. The awards will be effective September 22, 2021 and will be made under NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors under Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4), for granting equity awards to new employees of NextGen Healthcare as an inducement to join the Company.

Mr. Sides awards will include 450,000 performance share units. The performance share units vest upon both the attainment of five separate pre-determined stock price milestones and continued service over a period of three years following the grant date. Mr. Sides will also receive an aggregate of 640,500 shares of restricted stock, of which 471,000 represent a special incentive award intended to compensate Mr. Sides for the value of his unvested equity at his previous employer. The restricted stock awards vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Sides’ continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date.

Mr. Velamoor will be granted 397,114 shares of restricted stock, which vest over four years as follows: 25% will vest on the first anniversary of Mr. Velamoor’s commencement of employment, and the remaining 75% will vest in six installments following each six-month period thereafter, subject to Mr. Velamoor’s continued service with the Company through each vesting date.

The grants will be made as an inducement that was a material component of the compensation for each of Mr. Sides and Mr. Velamoor and their acceptance of employment with the Company and were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare Reports Granting of Inducement Awards NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today stated that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the grant of inducement awards to David Sides, in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrNextGen Healthcare Appoints David Sides President and Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21NextGen Healthcare Enables ‘Care Anywhere’ for Klamath Tribal Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21NextGen Healthcare to Participate at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21The Razin Group Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to NextGen Healthcare Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21NextGen Healthcare Mails Definitive Proxy Statement and Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21NextGen Healthcare Welcomes Highly Regarded Healthcare Executive Darnell Dent to Director Slate for 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21NextGen Healthcare’s Revenue Cycle Management Services Boosts Coastal Orthopedics’ Performance During Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21NextGen Healthcare Achieves Two Million Virtual Visits Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21The Razin Group Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21NextGen Healthcare Recognized for Third Straight Year as Market Leader in Medical Practice Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten