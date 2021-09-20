NextGen Healthcare Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today stated that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the grant of inducement awards to David Sides, in connection with his appointment as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective on September 22, 2021. In connection with his appointment as the Company’s Chief Growth and Strategy Officer effective on July 1, 2021, Srinivas Velamoor will be granted an inducement award. The awards will be effective September 22, 2021 and will be made under NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors under Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4), for granting equity awards to new employees of NextGen Healthcare as an inducement to join the Company.

Mr. Sides awards will include 450,000 performance share units. The performance share units vest upon both the attainment of five separate pre-determined stock price milestones and continued service over a period of three years following the grant date. Mr. Sides will also receive an aggregate of 640,500 shares of restricted stock, of which 471,000 represent a special incentive award intended to compensate Mr. Sides for the value of his unvested equity at his previous employer. The restricted stock awards vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Sides’ continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date.