FCPT Announces Acquisition of Five Caliber Collision Properties for $4.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of five Caliber Collision properties for $4.1 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Ohio and are corporate-operated under net leases with a weighted average of 9 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% weighted average going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT