Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:15  |  34   |   |   

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced today that it has revised the COVID-19 Update and COVID-19 Operator Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-dat .... The revised COVID-19 Update and COVID-19 Operator Update slides are on pages 9 and 10 of the presentation.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

