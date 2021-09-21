checkAd

ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Approaching 5 Million Messages, 1 Million Conversations, 1 Million Translations, 300 Thousand App Downloads, 200 Thousand Likes and 25 Thousand Posts Within 8 Months of Beta Launch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app has received over 5 million messages, 1 million conversations, 1 million translations, 300 thousand downloads, 200 thousand likes and 25 thousand posts since the app was beta-launched less than eight months ago in the iOS App Store.

During HeyPal's™ Beta iOS launch from February 8th, 2021, through July 14th, 2021, HeyPal™ gained 34,200 downloads. Since its Global iOS launch on July 15th, 2021, HeyPal™ has gained an additional 282,335 downloads. HeyPal™ now has over 316,000 downloads. Other key HeyPal™ metrics:

  • 113,061 Monthly Active Users
  • 68.57% User Loyalty (opened the app 3 times within 24hr of downloading)
  • 312 Five Star Reviews on App Store, and 342 Total Positive Ratings

"Given recent growth, I'm really excited to launch HeyPal™ Android soon here - as Android is quite prominent for overseas users. Additionally, the HeyPal™ team and I laid out a beautiful product roadmap for the next quarter, including several new key features to enhance user experience and fun, as well as removing minor bugs that users may notice" stated Jonathan Maxim, newly appointed CEO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.

ClickStream is on track to release the Android version of HeyPal™ worldwide this Fall, making the app available to many more users across the globe. Smartphones running the Android operating system held an 87 percent share of the global market in 2019 and expected to increase over the forthcoming years. The mobile operating system developed by Apple (iOS) has a 13 percent share of the market according to Statista. For further information, please see https://www.statista.com/statistics/272307/market-share-forecast-for-s ....

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

