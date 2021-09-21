Pacific Ventures Group Announces SeaportSteak.com

Direct-to-Consumer Website Delivery of High-Quality MeatLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PACV ) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce its plans to launch SeaportSteak.com, a direct-to-consumer website for delivery of high-quality meat.

The Company expects to launch SeaportSteak.com in early 2022, utilizing its existing supply chain and direct access to meat.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We look forward to this expansion of our business to offer the Best Meats at the Best Prices, as we are able to utilize our existing infrastructure, supply chain and direct access to the best meats. It's a natural extension for us to utilize technology as an online platform to sell our high-quality restaurant-quality meats directly to consumers. This addition to our strategy will increase our margins and net profit since we are the direct source for the meat.

SeaportSteak is getting in on the ground floor for food companies entering into the online technology world providing meats direct to consumers. What sets SeaportSteak apart from others will be that Seaport Meat is a direct producer so it can provide the Best Meats at the Best Prices, as opposed to competitors such as ButcherBox, Crowd Cow and Omaha Steaks.

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PACV ) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com . (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the website dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors Contact:

ir@pacvgroup.com

SOURCE: Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

