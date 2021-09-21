Ventas Completes Acquisition of New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior”) today announced that Ventas has completed its acquisition of New Senior in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including New Senior debt assumed or repaid by Ventas. Under the terms of the merger agreement, New Senior stockholders are entitled to receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas common stock for each share of New Senior common stock that they owned immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

“The acquisition of the New Senior portfolio positions Ventas to capture the powerful senior housing upside at a cyclical inflection point, adds a high quality independent living portfolio in advantaged markets with positive supply and demand fundamentals, and builds on existing relationships with leading operators and our deep experience in independent living at an attractive valuation that is accretive to Ventas,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. “I commend Susan Givens and her excellent team for their professionalism and accomplishments,” she added.

Ventas’s third quarter 2021 guidance issued on August 6, 2021 excluded any contribution or impact from the Transaction.

Effective today, shares of New Senior common stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts, Ventas’s portfolio of approximately 1,300 properties is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of a large and growing aging population. Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of senior living communities, life science, research & innovation properties, medical office & outpatient facilities and other healthcare real estate, working with leading care providers, developers, research, educational and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations. Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders.