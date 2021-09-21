NSAV ACQUIRES 40% STAKE IN PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK HKOTC.CO

HKOTC.CO, based in Hong Kong, is made up of a team of experienced and trusted traders with excellent bitcoin and cryptocurrency knowledge. This team of traders has been trading Bitcoin in Hong Kong for more than 6 years and leads the industry in terms of reliability, affordability, safety and convenience.

London, England, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in Hong Kong Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://hkotc.co/ . HKOTC.CO is one of Hong Kong’s most popular OTC crypto trading services, with 16 strategic crypto and blockchain partners, including Binance, Huobi, ZB.com and BW.com. HKOTC.CO offers fast settlement, flexible payment methods and secure trading, as unlike other digital asset and bitcoin exchanges, it doesn’t hold client’s assets.

On Friday, NSAV announced the launch of its Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/ . NSAV’s OTC Desk offers private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk provides its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ , in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desk. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desks are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .