checkAd

NSAV ACQUIRES 40% STAKE IN PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK HKOTC.CO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:20  |  26   |   |   

London, England, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in Hong Kong Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://hkotc.co/. HKOTC.CO is one of Hong Kong’s most popular OTC crypto trading services, with 16 strategic crypto and blockchain partners, including Binance, Huobi, ZB.com and BW.com. HKOTC.CO offers fast settlement, flexible payment methods and secure trading, as unlike other digital asset and bitcoin exchanges, it doesn’t hold client’s assets.

HKOTC.CO, based in Hong Kong, is made up of a team of experienced and trusted traders with excellent bitcoin and cryptocurrency knowledge. This team of traders has been trading Bitcoin in Hong Kong for more than 6 years and leads the industry in terms of reliability, affordability, safety and convenience.

On Friday, NSAV announced the launch of its Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/. NSAV’s OTC Desk offers private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk provides its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/, in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desk. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desks are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NSAV ACQUIRES 40% STAKE IN PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK HKOTC.CO London, England, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in Hong Kong Premium OTC Crypto Trading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Ecolab Named Among the Most Engaged Companies in the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...