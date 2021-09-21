PAVmed Subsidiary Veris Health Joins Microsoft for Startups Global Program and Engages Loka as Software Development Partner

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that its major subsidiary Veris Health Inc. (“Veris”) has been accepted into Microsoft for Startups, a global program from Microsoft dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of startups. The Company also announced that Veris has entered into a definitive services agreement with leading full-service Silicon Valley-based full-stack software development firm Loka Inc. (“Loka”) to build its remote digital healthcare platform.

As a Microsoft for Startups program member, Veris will have access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support which will allow it to use Microsoft’s cloud storage, data analytics, and other technologies to rapidly build and deploy its platform with state-of-the-art, built-in redundancy and security. Loka will build the Veris platform on Microsoft Azure, which includes Azure AI & Machine Learning clinical analytics, Azure IoT patient monitoring, and numerous other cutting-edge healthcare focused products and services.