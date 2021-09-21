Protolabs to Present at Upcoming William Blair Virtual Investor Conference

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will present at William Blair’s Annual “What's Next for Industrials?" Conference on Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ President and CEO, and John Way, CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat. To access the presentation in real-time, please reach out to your William Blair representative. A replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of protolabs.com following the conference.