Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter dividend is payable on October 29, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:

  • a dividend of $0.50781 per share of the 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;
  • a dividend of $0.47656 per share of the 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; and
  • a dividend of $0.45313 per share of the 7.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The Series A, Series B and Series C preferred dividends are payable on October 27, 2021 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2021.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Ave. S., Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN, 55416, telephone 612-453-4100.

