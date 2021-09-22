checkAd

Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 09:05  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exploration crew have been sent to the high-grade Spitfire-Sunny Boy Project (the "Property") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exploration crew have been sent to the high-grade Spitfire-Sunny Boy Project (the "Property") near Merritt, B.C. The Company's first phase announced September 2020 was successful in identifying gold mineralization over a 300m strike length. The Company's second phase is a more aggressive follow up utilizing pack-sack drilling along the Master Vein and parallel mineralized horizons. Highlights of the September 2020 sampling program was a 2.2m channel sample that averaged 59.8 g/t Au which included a 1m channel sample that assayed 122 g/t Au on the Master Vein. Additional highlights are tabled below.

Table of selected assay results from the Spitfire & Sunny Boy Claims 2020 sampling program.

Station ID

Sample #

Sample Type

Width

Assay

Assay

Location

     

(m)

(g/t Au)

(oz/t Au)

 
CH20-01-01

467712

Channel

1.0

122.00

3.56

Master Vein
CH20-01-02

467713

Channel

1.2

7.99

0.23

Quartz stringers
CH20-02-01

467714

Channel

