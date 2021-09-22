AlzeCure presents at Naventus Life Science Summit on September 29

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous …

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company is participating at the Naventus Life Science Summit at Grand Hotel in Stockholm on September 29 at 09:25 CEST, where CEO Martin Jönsson will present the company's latest developments. The event is organized by Naventus Corporate Finance together with Setterwalls, Deloitte, FNCA, Nordnet and Nasdaq.



The presentation will be held in English and live streamed via https://events.naventus.com/ . The presentation will also be available after on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ .