SAB Biotherapeutics Awarded Additional $60.5M from BARDA and U.S. Department of Defense for Rapid Response Capability and Advancing SAB-185 for Treatment of COVID-19

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded the company an additional $60.5 million in expanded scope for its DiversitAb Rapid Response Antibody Program for advanced clinical development through licensure and commercial manufacturing for SAB-185, the company’s therapeutic candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. The new award expands the scope of SAB’s existing DiversitAb Rapid Response Antibody Program contract with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRND), Joint Project Lead CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies (JPL-CBRND-EB).

SAB has announced four awards currently totaling more than $200 million since March of 2020, including funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs (OASD(HA)) and the Defense Health Agency (DHA).