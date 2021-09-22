checkAd

ECS Awarded Multiple NOAA ProTech Fisheries Task Orders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded three task orders to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries). Awarded by the NOAA Fisheries Office of Science and Technology and the NOAA Fisheries Communications Office, these task orders span a wide range of services across three domains:

  • Technical and Consulting Support Services
  • Economics and Human Dimensions Program Research Support Services
  • Video Production, Photography, and Digital Media Support

ECS will provide program management support and subject matter expertise to inform NOAA Fisheries resource management. The company will develop a number of decision support tools including bio-economic, cost-benefit, and fisheries economic impact models, as well as communications and outreach materials including videos, podcasts, and other multimedia content.

In this work, ECS will draw on over 20 years supporting NOAA Fisheries, developing new and innovative approaches to increase the efficiency of recreational fisheries data collection and analysis. ECS will also leverage our economic, social science, and communications expertise to develop economic models and web-based data visualization tools, design and implement surveys, and create compelling content to help NOAA Fisheries inform stakeholders and bring their vision to life.

“ECS has been a devoted NOAA partner for 20 years,” said John Heneghan, ECS chief operating officer. “We are thrilled to continue to support their efforts across a broad spectrum of services, domains, and capabilities, from data visualization and analysis to videos and podcasts promoting the NOAA Fisheries mission.”

“NOAA Fisheries serves a vital mission: to protect and sustain our nation’s fisheries—an invaluable resource that provides food, recreation, and jobs to millions of Americans every day,” said Gustavo Rubio, ECS vice president of science and research. “We are proud to contribute to their efforts by evaluating recreational fisheries catch data, analyzing the economic impacts of fisheries, and communicating achievements to stakeholders.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN's mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

ASGN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECS Awarded Multiple NOAA ProTech Fisheries Task Orders ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded three task orders to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries). Awarded by the NOAA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21ECS Named Prime on $36.7 Million USCENTCOM Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ECS Selected for Multiple Contract Awards on ASTRO IDIQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ASGN Incorporated to Hold Virtual Investor & Analyst Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten