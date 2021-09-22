Rumble Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Australia

The Australian Master Franchisee is Box X Operations Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty Ltd., which is the existing master franchise partner in Australia for Xponential Fitness brands, CycleBar and StretchLab. Box X has already secured multiple studio development deals which are expected to bring four Rumble studios to the Sydney and Newcastle markets.

Rumble , the boxing-inspired boutique fitness brand, announced today that it has recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia, which provides the Master Franchisee with the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next 5 years. Rumble is the newest brand to join the Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) portfolio which is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across a variety of verticals with 1839 studios open worldwide as of June 30, 2021.

Rumble and Box X have also teamed up with former F45 Franchise Owners and well-known entertainment industry duo, The Stafford Brothers, to promote Rumble in Australia and open their own Rumble studios.

“We are excited to secure another international agreement for Xponential Fitness in Australia with the Boutique Fitness Studios team,” said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. “Australia is proving to be a major emerging market for boutique fitness, so we know Rumble will be a strong addition to the Xponential brands, CycleBar, Club Pilates and StretchLab, already sparking excitement in the market.”

Matt Gordin, CEO of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty. Ltd., is very confident in Rumble and the Australian expansion opportunity. “We are certain that Australians will embrace the results-oriented workout and immersive customer experience at Rumble studios,” says Gordin. “And our promotional collaboration with Matt Stafford will extend our reach as we continue to develop our network of franchise partners around Australia.”

Rumble offers 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts which interpolate water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Founded in 2017 in New York City, the brand has since expanded into Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, San Francisco and most recently, Chicago. In March 2021, Rumble was acquired by Xponential Fitness, which also encompasses boutique fitness brands Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, AKT, and STRIDE.