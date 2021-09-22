checkAd

Rumble Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Rumble, the boxing-inspired boutique fitness brand, announced today that it has recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia, which provides the Master Franchisee with the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next 5 years. Rumble is the newest brand to join the Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) portfolio which is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across a variety of verticals with 1839 studios open worldwide as of June 30, 2021.

The Australian Master Franchisee is Box X Operations Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty Ltd., which is the existing master franchise partner in Australia for Xponential Fitness brands, CycleBar and StretchLab. Box X has already secured multiple studio development deals which are expected to bring four Rumble studios to the Sydney and Newcastle markets.

Rumble and Box X have also teamed up with former F45 Franchise Owners and well-known entertainment industry duo, The Stafford Brothers, to promote Rumble in Australia and open their own Rumble studios.

“We are excited to secure another international agreement for Xponential Fitness in Australia with the Boutique Fitness Studios team,” said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. “Australia is proving to be a major emerging market for boutique fitness, so we know Rumble will be a strong addition to the Xponential brands, CycleBar, Club Pilates and StretchLab, already sparking excitement in the market.”

Matt Gordin, CEO of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty. Ltd., is very confident in Rumble and the Australian expansion opportunity. “We are certain that Australians will embrace the results-oriented workout and immersive customer experience at Rumble studios,” says Gordin. “And our promotional collaboration with Matt Stafford will extend our reach as we continue to develop our network of franchise partners around Australia.”

Rumble offers 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts which interpolate water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Founded in 2017 in New York City, the brand has since expanded into Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, San Francisco and most recently, Chicago. In March 2021, Rumble was acquired by Xponential Fitness, which also encompasses boutique fitness brands Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, AKT, and STRIDE.

Seite 1 von 3
Xponential Fitness Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rumble Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Australia Rumble, the boxing-inspired boutique fitness brand, announced today that it has recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia, which provides the Master Franchisee with the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Xponential Fitness Unveils New, Tech-Driven Production Studio to Elevate Streaming Platform GO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Underwriters Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten