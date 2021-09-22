Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Candidates Rhonda J. Parish, Mark Riegel and Sandra Elizabeth Taylor Issue Letter to Shareholders About Proxy Contest

Three of the fully-independent director candidates—Rhonda J. Parish, Mark Riegel and Sandra Elizabeth Taylor—nominated by AB Value Management LLC, collectively with its affiliates (“AB Value”), and together with the other participants in this solicitation (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) representing approximately 14.59% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (“RMCF” or the “Company”) for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), today released an open letter to shareholders about their qualifications, willingness to collaborate with incumbent RMCF directors and commitment to best-in-class corporate governance practices.

Dear RMCF Shareholders:

On October 6, 2021, you will be making a very important decision about the future of the Company and its Board at RMCF’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). As candidates of the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting, we wanted to take the opportunity to introduce ourselves before engaging with many of you during the next few weeks.

We are Independent and Experienced

First, we truly value our independence. We have no prior business or personal relationships with any member of the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain. We agreed to participate in this campaign because we believe in RMCF, and particularly in its brand. Here are brief summaries of our qualifications:

Rhonda J. Parish – Has decades of corporate governance, franchising and legal experience in the retail and restaurant industries in her executive leadership at public companies, such as Walmart, Denny’s, Einstein Bagels and Ruby Tuesday;

Mark Riegel – Possesses extensive executive expertise specifically within the chocolate and confection industry, particularly with respect to manufacturing and marketing, including at Russell Stover Chocolates, Ferrara Candy Company, and beginning career in brand management at Kraft; and

Sandra Elizabeth Taylor – Brings a much-needed skillset to the Company of corporate social responsibility, combined with her decades of experience serving on public company boards and within executive leadership at DE Master Blenders/Sara Lee (former director), Cappella Education (former director) Starbucks (SVP, Corporate Responsibility) and Kodak (VP, Public Affairs).

We feel that our experience and skill sets are well suited to successfully turnaround the business, which we believe has unfortunately faltered under the current management and the legacy directors. With the void left due to Mary Thompson’s resignation and the subsequent lack of core external experience in franchising, confectionery manufacturing, and retailing, we believe our qualifications have become even more valuable for the pro forma RMCF Board to leverage.