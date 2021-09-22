SailPoint Named Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for IDaaS IGA

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security , today announced that it has been recognized in the KuppingerCole’s September 2021, “ Leadership Compass: Identity as a Service – Identity Governance and Administration ” report as a leader of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) for identity governance and administration (IGA). SailPoint received “strong positive” ratings across all categories: overall, product, market, and innovation leadership.

This is the first year KuppingerCole has published a Leadership Compass report on IDaaS IGA, which underscores its criticality in protecting the enterprise today. The inaugural report analyzes the market direction and includes a detailed evaluation of market players, providing guidance for companies to make informed purchasing decisions.

In KuppingerCole’s evaluation of SailPoint, the analysts explain, “SailPoint has been a leading vendor in the IGA market, providing strong Access Governance capabilities. In addition, SailPoint has built excellent support for the identity and role lifecycle management as part of the IGA offering with an increased focus on identity and access intelligence.”

The report goes on to explain, “SailPoint continues to enhance its provisioning, automation, and predictive intelligence in a positive direction, making it a recommended consideration in any IGA evaluation.”

SailPoint’s identity security platform, backed by our world-class identity security team, allows our customers to expertly manage the risk brought on by the explosion of technology access across the modern large and mid-sized enterprise. SailPoint’s ability to harness the power of AI and machine learning, allows us to streamline and automate the management and control of a very complex problem: delivering the right access to the right “identities” and technology resources at exactly the right time. SailPoint’s sophisticated identity security platform deeply integrates with existing systems and workflows, ultimately, providing the critical, singular view into all identities and their access rights.

“The modern enterprise is managing thousands to millions of identities, with access requirements that are constantly changing based on business needs. Each access point represents a possible exposure point if not properly secured,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Product, SailPoint. “This report is a welcome reinforcement that our approach to solving what has become an incredibly complex problem for the enterprise is unmatched. We are committed to meeting our customers’ needs for an intelligent, integrated, autonomous approach to identity security in a dynamic business environment.”

KuppingerCole’s Report Methodology

KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass distinction for the market segment of IDaaS IGA, vendors must support a list of 18 features and capabilities. In addition, KuppingerCole evaluates participating IDaaS IGA vendors on the breadth of the supported IDaaS capabilities, operational requirements such as support for high availability and disaster recovery, strategic focus, partner ecosystem, quality of technical support, and the strength of market understanding and product roadmap. Finally, a vendor’s ability to deliver a reliable and scalable IDaaS IGA service with desired security, UX, and TCO benefits.

To read the accompanying September 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report on IDaaS IGA, please click here. SailPoint’s analysis can be read on pages 90-93.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job, no more, no less. With SailPoint at the foundation of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

