checkAd

Greene Concepts Set to Launch Happy Mellow Immune Support Hemp Extract Beverage by the End of the Year to Support Consumer Health in a Market Projected to Reach $216.8 Billion by 2028

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 17:30  |  16   |   |   

Marion, North Carolina , Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce it is in the final preparations to launch its Happy Mellow Immune Support beverage by the end of 2021.  The hemp-infused market is expected to grow to $216.8 billion by 2028 according to the company Meticulous Research.

Greene Concepts is a company that is dedicated to helping people, which is why Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer, first conceived of an immune support beverage at the start of 2020. He discussed with beverage specialists his intention to create and market a drink that could support consumers’ health during such critical times.

After much research and time in the lab, the formulation was created that includes: Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc and Selenium. Along with the vitamins and minerals, the beverage is infused with a high-water soluble and bioavailable hemp extract, which encourages faster absorption into the bloodstream for increased health support.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “At last, the launch of Happy Mellow is upon us!  We are in the final stages of completing the Happy Mellow product launch while we work with our current vendors.  We wanted to take our time and develop our Happy Mellow beverage line the right way while considering current FDA regulations regarding hemp-based beverages, as we responsibly enter into a fast-growing market.”    

Mr. Greene continues, “Our Happy Mellow video, that we released last year, contains the previous Happy Mellow label.  We are enhancing that label to match the positive change in the marketplace and to increase consumer awareness and penetration. We will provide an updated press release once Happy Mellow is available for purchase.” 

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness.  Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains.  Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments


Zink jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greene Concepts Set to Launch Happy Mellow Immune Support Hemp Extract Beverage by the End of the Year to Support Consumer Health in a Market Projected to Reach $216.8 Billion by 2028 Marion, North Carolina , Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce it is in the final preparations to launch its Happy Mellow Immune Support beverage by the end of 2021.  The hemp-infused …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance and, for the third year in a row, ranks among the ...
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Mosaic Minerals Announces Transaction With IAMGOLD and Gaboury Project Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Bunker Hill Announces Updated PEA: 42% Increase in NPV to $143M, 29% Decrease in AISC, 41% Increase in FCF Over Extended 11 Year Mine Life
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Dental Cements Market to be worth US$ 1.29 Bn by 2027, Rising Prevalence of Dental Carries Globally to Fuel Expansion of Market, Says TMR
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
16.09.21Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products Offerings Now Available on Amazon Prime
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Fireweed Intersects Three Distinct High-Grade Zinc Zones Including 23.77% Zinc, 3.44% Lead, and 75.7 g/t Silver Over 10.42 m in New Zone at Boundary West
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Kupfer und Zink in Kanada!: Kutcho Copper kurz vor Fertigstellung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
15.09.21Canasil Intersects 12.50 Metres with 5.31 g/t Gold and 336 g/t Silver (721 g/t AgEq*) Including 13.55 g/t Gold and 828 g/t Silver (1,810 g/t AgEq*) over 1.00 Metre in Multiple Mineralized Bands at the Nora Project, Mexico
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Fintech Leader SellersFunding Closes Series A to Power Success of Ecommerce Sellers
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21Cuprum Coin: ‚Die Kryptowährung der Zukunft' im Wert von 60 Milliarden US-Dollar wird bald eingeführt
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.09.21Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Funding of the Study Protocol Phase of its Recently Initiated Clinical Trial
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten