Greene Concepts Set to Launch Happy Mellow Immune Support Hemp Extract Beverage by the End of the Year to Support Consumer Health in a Market Projected to Reach $216.8 Billion by 2028

Greene Concepts is a company that is dedicated to helping people, which is why Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer, first conceived of an immune support beverage at the start of 2020. He discussed with beverage specialists his intention to create and market a drink that could support consumers’ health during such critical times.

Marion, North Carolina , Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce it is in the final preparations to launch its Happy Mellow Immune Support beverage by the end of 2021. The hemp-infused market is expected to grow to $216.8 billion by 2028 according to the company Meticulous Research.

After much research and time in the lab, the formulation was created that includes: Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc and Selenium. Along with the vitamins and minerals, the beverage is infused with a high-water soluble and bioavailable hemp extract, which encourages faster absorption into the bloodstream for increased health support.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “At last, the launch of Happy Mellow is upon us! We are in the final stages of completing the Happy Mellow product launch while we work with our current vendors. We wanted to take our time and develop our Happy Mellow beverage line the right way while considering current FDA regulations regarding hemp-based beverages, as we responsibly enter into a fast-growing market.”

Mr. Greene continues, “Our Happy Mellow video , that we released last year, contains the previous Happy Mellow label. We are enhancing that label to match the positive change in the marketplace and to increase consumer awareness and penetration. We will provide an updated press release once Happy Mellow is available for purchase.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

