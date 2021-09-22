checkAd

LD Micro Announces Unique Set of Safety Protocols for Upcoming Main Event on October 12-14, 2021

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced a unique set of safety protocols for the in-person component of the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on October 12th-14th.

This event marks the first in-person conference for LD Micro in almost two years, and brings physical and virtual elements together to form a truly unique experience. LD Micro is pleased to announce that several presenting companies will also be providing their product, know-how, and services to the in-person Main Event, to ensure that everyone is safe and comfortable during the conference.

Event: The LD Micro Main Event (in-person)
Date: Tuesday, October 12th - Thursday, October 14th, 2021
Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles)

The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting for 25 minutes each. The companies will be able to present in-person or virtually, but all in-person presentations will also be available for online viewing. Register for the virtual conference component here.

“One of the biggest perks of my job is establishing relationships with great publicly traded companies. Given the current ‘dynamic’, I thought it would be prudent to reach out to the names that have expertise and knowledge in areas that would enhance everyone’s safety at our first in-person event in two years. Every single one is stepping up to the plate in a big way,” said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

“If the NBA can pack an indoor stadium with screaming, maskless fans, we can have an outdoor get-together. The energy is going to be unmatched because people want to see their friends again, the same goes for me as well,” added Lahiji.

The following presenting companies will be providing COVID-19 safety products or services during the event:

Todos Medical Ltd. (TOMDF)

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 2021, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test.

