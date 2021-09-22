checkAd

ImmunoGen Appoints Helen M. Thackray, MD to its Board of Directors

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Helen M. Thackray, MD, FAAP to its Board of Directors.

"Helen joins ImmunoGen's Board of Directors at an exciting time, as we advance multiple programs in the clinic and transform ImmunoGen into a fully integrated oncology company with the potential to launch two innovative ADCs next year," said Stephen McCluski, ImmunoGen's Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Her deep development and regulatory expertise will be invaluable in the near term, as we anticipate pivotal data and submission of a BLA for our lead program, mirvetuximab soravtansine, and progress the rest of our portfolio with a focus on a path to full approval for IMGN632 in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)."

Dr. Thackray has over 25 years of biopharmaceutical, clinical research, and bench research experience. Currently, Dr. Thackray is the Chief Research and Development Officer for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she oversees research and development activities from discovery through registration and defines the strategic direction of the Company's pipeline. Prior to joining BioCryst, Dr. Thackray served in various positions of increasing responsibility at GlycoMimetics, Inc., including ten years as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. In this role, she led product development for a multinational program in AML (acute myeloid leukemia) and other hematologic malignancies from pre-IND through registration studies. Earlier in Dr. Thackray's career, she was Vice President, Clinical Product Development for Biosynexus, Inc., where she led the Company's development programs in orphan indications. Dr. Thackray is a board-certified pediatrician and, since 2002, has been an Assistant Clinical Professor in Pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from George Washington University, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, a Bachelor of Sciences degree from Stanford University, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP).

