ImmunoGen Appoints Helen M. Thackray, MD to its Board of Directors

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Helen M. Thackray, MD, FAAP to its Board of Directors.

"Helen joins ImmunoGen's Board of Directors at an exciting time, as we advance multiple programs in the clinic and transform ImmunoGen into a fully integrated oncology company with the potential to launch two innovative ADCs next year," said Stephen McCluski, ImmunoGen's Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Her deep development and regulatory expertise will be invaluable in the near term, as we anticipate pivotal data and submission of a BLA for our lead program, mirvetuximab soravtansine, and progress the rest of our portfolio with a focus on a path to full approval for IMGN632 in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)."