Signature Devices, Inc Announces the Public Disclosure of Its Financial Data and Other Company Changes

LANDER, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK:SDVI) announced the release of its financials and detailed information about the company on the Pubco Info website https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/ in accordance with SEC rules for Alternate reporting companies with respect to the 15c2-11 amendments taking place on September 28th, 2021. The Pubco Info website allows the company to disclose profile information and the company has posted Financials for Q3 & Q4 2019, Q1-Q4 2020, and Q1-Q2 of 2021. The company plans on posting all quarterly data publicly on the Pubco info website and the financials are posted by year in the document https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/document/folders/ ....

Signature Devices has also reacquired Graffiti Entertainment and elected Roger Arias to the board of Directors. Roger, a game industry veteran, is the CEO of Graffiti and will run operations to build out the portfolio of games. Graffiti Entertainment has also received an investment of $50,000 into the company to embed AI Processing into the company's games.