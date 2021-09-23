checkAd

Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced its participation in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference from September 27-30, 2021.

CEO Snehal Patel will make a virtual presentation on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET to conference attendees. In addition, the Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

The 6th Annual Cantor Global Healthcare Conference will include leading industry speakers and more than 300 presenting companies, one-on-one meetings, and panel discussions. Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://www.cantor.com/global-healthcare-2021/.

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 282,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in 2021. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company’s website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

Wertpapier


