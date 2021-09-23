checkAd

Annexon Biosciences to Participate in 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing a broad spectrum of well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is advancing a portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway: ANX005 (intravenous administration), ANX007 (intravitreal administration), and ANX009 (subcutaneous administration). Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jennifer Lew
Chief Financial Officer, Annexon Biosciences
jlew@annexonbio.com

Media:
Miriam Mason
Annexon Biosciences
mmason@annexonbio.com





