Annexon Biosciences to Participate in 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.