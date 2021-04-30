Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Flux Power) (Nasdaq: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, reported financial results for its fourth quarter (Q4’21) and fiscal year (FY‘21) ended June 30, 2021. Flux Power will host a conference call with CEO Ron Dutt & CFO Chuck Scheiwe on Monday, September 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a company update.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543 for international callers. The conference ID is 2394202. A recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Flux Power website once it is available.